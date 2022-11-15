Ten grams of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 52,640 today, 15 November, with no change in its price. One kilogram of silver is priced at Rs 61,700 in the country. The value of the yellow metal changes daily due to factors such as making charges, excise duty, and state taxes. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being bought and sold at Rs 48,260. The same amount of the precious metal is being retailed in New Delhi for Rs 48,36. In Chennai, it is valued at Rs 49,010.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is being traded at Rs 52,640. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 53,470 in Chennai and Rs 52,760 in New Delhi.

In Pune and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 48,270 and Rs 48,290, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded for Rs 52,670 in both cities.

In Kerala, Bhubaneswar and Vijayawada,10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 48,260. In Bengaluru, Mysore and Surat, the same quantity is being purchased at Rs 48,290. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Kerala, Bhubaneswar, and Vijayawada, is valued at Rs 52,640. In Bengaluru, Mysore, and Surat, the same amount of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 52,670.

In Chandigarh and Madurai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 48,360 and Rs 49,010, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 52,760 in Chandigarh, while in Madurai, it is being traded at Rs 53,470.

In Nashik and Vadodara, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 48,270 today. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 52,670 in both of the above cities.

Revised Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data indicated that gold futures, which will mature on 5 December 2022, increased 0.18 percent to Rs 52,813.00. Silver futures, which will also mature on 5 December this year, rose 0.24 percent to Rs 62,620.00.

