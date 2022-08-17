Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 52,350; silver at Rs 57,600 per kilo

The recent Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data indicates that gold futures, which will mature on 5 October 2022, dropped by 0.03 percent to Rs 51,819.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 5 September this year, fell 0.12 percent to settle at Rs 57,595.00

In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 52,350 on 17 August, after a fall of Rs 10 from yesterday. One kilogram of silver costs Rs 57,600, with a fall of Rs 200 from the previous day. Owing to factors such as excise duty, making charges, and state taxes, the price of the desired metal alters daily. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought at Rs 47,990 in Mumbai and Kolkata. The same amount of the much-in-demand metal in Chennai is being acquired at Rs 48,540. In New Delhi, it is being sold at Rs 48,140 today.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of it in Kolkata and Mumbai is being traded at Rs 52,350. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is retailed in Chennai for Rs 52,960. While in New Delhi, it is being purchased for Rs 52,530.

In Lucknow and Surat, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought at Rs 48,140 and Rs 48,040, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 52,520 in Lucknow and Rs 52,430 in Surat.

In Hyderabad, Kerala, and Vishakhapatnam, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,990. In Ahmedabad, Mysore, and Bengaluru, the same amount can be acquired at Rs 48,040. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Hyderabad, Kerala, and Vishakhapatnam costs Rs 52,350. In Bengaluru, Mysore, and Ahmedabad, the same quantity of 24-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 52,430.

In Jaipur and Madurai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 48,140 and Rs 48,540 respectively. In Jaipur, the same amount of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,520. In Madurai, it is valued at Rs 52,950.

In Nashik and Vadodara, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 48,020. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,380 in both cities.

The recent Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data indicates that gold futures, which will mature on 5 October 2022, dropped by 0.03 percent to Rs 51,819.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 5 September this year, fell 0.12 percent to settle at Rs 57,595.00.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.