Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 52,310; silver at Rs 59,000 per kilo

In Kerala, Visakhapatnam, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 47,950. In Mysore, Bengaluru, and Mangalore, the same amount can be acquired at Rs 48,000

The procuring price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold reached Rs 52,310 today, 10 August in India after a rise of Rs 440. One kilogram of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 59,000, observing a whooping rise of Rs 1,600 from yesterday’s price of Rs 57,400. The rate of the yellow metal varies daily due to reasons such as state taxes, excise duty, and making charges. In Mumbai and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 47,950, as per the Good Returns Website. The same quantity of the desired metal is being acquired in New Delhi at Rs 48,100. Whereas, in Chennai, the price of 22-carat gold is Rs 49,000.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the much-in-demand metal in Kolkata and Mumbai is being sold at a price of Rs 52,310. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being purchased in Chennai at Rs 53,450 and in New Delhi, it is being vended at Rs 52,470.

In Patna and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being obtained at Rs 47,980 and Rs 48,100, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 52,360 in Patna and Rs 52,470 in Chandigarh.

In Kerala, Visakhapatnam, and Hyderabad,10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 47,950. In Mysore, Bengaluru, and Mangalore, the same amount can be acquired at Rs 48,000. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Kerala, Visakhapatnam, and Hyderabad is valued at Rs 52,310. In Bengaluru, Mysore, and Mangalore, the same amount of 24-carat gold is being bought at a price of Rs 52,360.

In Nashik and Madurai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,980 and Rs 49,000, respectively. In Nashik, the same amount of 24-carat purity is rated at Rs 52,360 while in Madurai, it is being sold at Rs 53,450.

In Nagpur and Surat, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,980 and Rs 48,000. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 52,360 in Nagpur and Surat.

Revised Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data specifies that gold futures, which will mature on 5 October this year, increased by 0.42 percent to Rs 52,507.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 5 September 2022, witnessed a fall and reached Rs 58,785.00 after a loss of 0.46 percent.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.