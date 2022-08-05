Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 51,820; silver at Rs 57,700 per kilo

In Mumbai and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,500, according to the Good Returns website. The same quantity of the much-in-demand metal is being purchased at Rs 47,650 in New Delhi. In Chennai, the price of 22-carat gold is Rs 48,250

Ten grams of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 51,820 today, 5 August. The price of the valuable metal has risen Rs 380 from yesterday. One kilogram of silver is being sold at Rs 57,700, with a gain of Rs 200 from yesterday. Owing to factors such as state taxes, excise duty, and making charges, the price of the much-in-demand metal varies daily. In Mumbai and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,500, according to the Good Returns website. The same quantity of the much-in-demand metal is being purchased at Rs 47,650 in New Delhi. In Chennai, the price of 22-carat gold is Rs 48,250.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the valuable metal in Kolkata and Mumbai is being traded at Rs 51,820. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being purchased in Chennai at Rs 52,640. In New Delhi, it is being retailed at Rs 51,980.

In Vadodara and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being obtained at Rs 47,530 and Rs 48,250, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 51,580 in Vadodara and Rs 52,640 in Coimbatore.

In Kerala, Bhubaneshwar, and Hyderabad,10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,500. In Bengaluru, Mysore, and Mangalore, the same amount can be acquired at Rs 47,550. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Kerala, Bhubaneshwar, and Hyderabad is valued at Rs 51,820. In Bengaluru, Mysore, and Mangalore, the same amount of 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 51,880.

In Patna and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,530 and Rs 47,650, respectively. In Patna, the same amount of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 51,580, while in Chandigarh it is being sold at Rs 51,980.

In Madurai and Pune, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 48,250 and Rs 47,530. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 52,640 in Madurai. In Pune, the valuable metal is being retailed at Rs 51,580.

According to the recent Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, gold futures, which will mature on 5 October, fell 0.14 percent to Rs 52,090.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 5 September, reached Rs 58,110.00 after a gain of 0.22 percent.

