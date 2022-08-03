Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 51,660; silver at Rs 57,500 per kilo

In Ahmedabad and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being obtained at Rs 47,410 and Rs 47,510, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 51,720 in Ahmedabad and Rs 51,830 in Lucknow

Ten grams of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 51,660 in India, today, 3 August after a rise of Rs 10 from yesterday. One kilogram of silver is being sold at Rs 57,500, falling Rs 500 from the previous day.

The price of the desired yellow metal alters daily owing to significant factors like excise duty, making charges and state taxes. Here are the gold rates from different Indian cities on Wednesday, 3 August:

In Mumbai and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 47,360, as per the Good Returns website. The same quantity of the valuable metal is being retailed at Rs 48,210 in Chennai and Rs 47,510 in New Delhi.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the much-in-demand metal in Kolkata and Mumbai is being traded at Rs 51,660. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being purchased for Rs 51,830 in New Delhi. Ten grams of the metals costs Rs 52,590 in Chennai.

In Ahmedabad and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being obtained at Rs 47,410 and Rs 47,510, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 51,720 in Ahmedabad and Rs 51,830 in Lucknow.

In Bhubaneshwar, Vijayawada and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being acquired at Rs 47,360. In Bengaluru, Mysore, and Mangalore, the same amount can be bought at Rs 47,410. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Vijayawada, Bhubaneshwar, and Kerala is valued at Rs 51,660. The same quantity is being sold in Mysore, Bengaluru and Mangalore at Rs 51,720.

In Madurai and Nagpur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 48,210 and Rs 47,360, respectively. In Madurai, the same amount of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,590, while in Nagpur it is valued at Rs 51,690.

In Pune and Vadodara, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 47,390. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 51,690 in both cities.

As per the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) statistics, gold futures, which will mature on 5 October , fell by 0.01 percent to Rs 51,376.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 5 September this year, also saw a drop of 0.36 percent and settled at Rs 57,380.00.

