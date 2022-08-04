Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 51,430; silver at Rs 57,700 per kilo

As far as the 24-carat gold rates are concerned, 10 grams of this precious metal is priced at Rs 51,430 in Kolkata and Mumbai. In Chennai, the same quantity is being sold at Rs 52,380. In New Delhi, it costs Rs 51,590

The value of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 4 August stands at Rs 51,430, after falling Rs 10 from yesterday. One kilogram of silver is being procured at Rs 57,700, up by Rs 200 from the previous session. The price of the valuable metal differs daily owing to factors like making charges, excise duty, and state taxes.

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being bought and sold at Rs 47,140. The same quantity of the precious yellow metal is being traded at Rs 48,010 in Chennai and Rs 47,290 in New Delhi, respectively.

As far as the 24-carat gold rates are concerned, 10 grams of this precious metal is priced at Rs 51,430 in Kolkata and Mumbai. In Chennai, the same quantity is being sold at Rs 52,380. In New Delhi, it costs Rs 51,590.

In Pune and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 47,170 and Rs 47,290, respectively. The value of the same quantity of 24-carat purity stands at Rs 51,460 in Pune and Rs 51,590 in Jaipur.

In Vishakhapatnam, Kerala, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 47,140. In Bengaluru, Mysore, and Mangalore, the same amount is valued at Rs 47,190. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Kerala, Vishakhapatnam, and Hyderabad is being procured at Rs 51,430. In Bengaluru, Mysore, and Mangalore, the same amount of 24-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 51,480.

In Coimbatore and Nashik, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 48,010 and Rs 47,170, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 52,380 in Coimbatore and Rs 51,460 in Nashik.

In Surat and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is available for Rs 47,190 and Rs 47,290, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 51,480 in Surat and Rs 51,590 in Chandigarh.

The latest Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data indicates that the gold futures, which will mature on 5 October this year, increased by 0.84 percent to Rs 51,820.00. Silver futures, which are expected to mature on 5 September, also gained 0.48 percent and reached Rs 57,833.00.

