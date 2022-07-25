Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 51,160; silver at Rs 55,100 per kilo

The updated Multi Commodity Exchange data specifies that gold futures rose 0.06 per cent to Rs 50,675.00 and silver futures dipped 0.30 per cent and settled at Rs 54,967.00

Ten grams of 24-carat gold in India stands at Rs 51,160 today, 25 July, with no change in its rate. One kilogram of silver also witnessed no alteration in its price and is being sold at Rs 55,100 per kilo.

The rate of the precious yellow metal changes regularly due to significant factors like making charges, excise duty, and state taxes. Here are the gold rates from a few different cities on Monday, 25 July:

As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Kolkata is being sold at Rs 46,900. The same quantity of the much-in-demand metal is being traded at Rs 46,960 in Chennai.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of it in Mumbai, Kolkata, and New Delhi is valued at Rs 51,160. The same amount in Chennai is being procured at Rs 51,230.

In Vadodara and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 46,930 and Rs 47,050, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 51,190 in Vadodara and Rs 51,330 in Jaipur.

In Vijayawada, Hyderabad, and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 46,900. In Mangalore and Mysore, the same amount of 22-carat purity is being acquired at Rs 46,950. Ten grams of 24-carat purity in Hyderabad, Kerala, and Vijayawada is being sold at Rs 51,160. In Mangalore and Mysore, the same amount is being retailed at Rs 51,210.

In Surat and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being acquired at Rs 46,940 and Rs 46,930, respectively. In Surat, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 51,200, while in Patna it is priced at Rs 51,190.

In Chandigarh and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 47,050 and Rs 46,960, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold for Rs 51,330 in Chandigarh and Rs 51,230 in Coimbatore.

The updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data specifies that gold futures, set to mature on 5 August, rose 0.06 per cent to Rs 50,675.00. Silver futures, which are expected to mature on 5 September 2022, dipped 0. 30 per cent and settled at Rs 54,967.00.

