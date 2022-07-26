Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 51,160; silver at Rs 54,900 per kilo

The latest figures from Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data indicate that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 August, gained 0.13 percent to Rs 50,603.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 5 September 2022 also witnessed a rise of 0.30 percent and reached Rs 54,470.00

The procuring price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 26 July, stands at Rs 51,160, with no change in its rate. One kilogram of silver is priced at Rs 54,900 after a fall of Rs 200 from yesterday’s value.

The rate of gold fluctuates on a daily basis due to a number of factors such as excise duty, state taxes, and making charges. Here are the gold rates from major cities on Tuesday, 26 July:

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi is being traded at Rs 46,900. Whereas in Chennai, the same quantity of the much-desired metal is being bought and sold at Rs 47,200.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of it in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata is valued at Rs 51,160. The same amount of 24-carat purity is available in Chennai for Rs 51,490.

In Pune and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 46,930 and Rs 47,050, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 51,190 in Pune and Rs 51,330 in Jaipur.

In Vishakhapatnam, Kerala, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 46,900. In Bengaluru, Mangalore, and Mysore, the same amount can be acquired at Rs 46,950. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Kerala, Hyderabad, and Vishakhapatnam is priced at Rs 51,160. In Mangalore, Bengaluru, and Mysore, the same quantity of the desired yellow metal is priced at Rs 51,210.

In Vadodara and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 46,930 and Rs 47,050, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 51,190 in Vadodara and Rs 51,330 in Lucknow.

In Madurai and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is available for Rs 47,200 and Rs 47,050, today. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being acquired at Rs 51,490 in Madurai and Rs 51,330 in Chandigarh.

