Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 50,940; silver at Rs 58,400 per kilo

Ten grams of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 50,940 today, 4 November in India, with a fall of Rs 10 from yesterday. One kilogram of silver is being traded at Rs 58,400, rising Rs 300 from yesterday. The value of this yellow metal changes daily, due to factors like making charges, state taxes and excise duty. As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being traded at Rs 46,690. The same amount of yellow metal is priced at Rs 46,840 in New Delhi and Rs 47,140 in Chennai.

If we look at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the prized metal in Kolkata and Mumbai costs Rs 50,940. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold in Chennai for Rs 51,430. In the national capital, it is being traded at Rs 51,090.

In Ahmedabad and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 46,740 and Rs 46,840, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being valued at Rs 50,990 in Ahmedabad and Rs 51,090 in Jaipur.

In Vijayawada, Kerala, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 46,690. In Bengaluru, Surat, and Mysore, the valuable metal is being bought and sold at Rs 46,740. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Vijayawada, Hyderabad, and Kerala is valued at Rs 50,940. In Surat, Bengaluru, and Mysore, the same quantity of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 50,990.

In Mangalore and Nagpur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 46,740 and Rs 46,720 respectively. In Mangalore, the same amount of 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 50,990. In Nagpur, its value stands at Rs 50,970.

In Madurai and Vadodara, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 47,140 and Rs 46,720 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 51,430 in Madurai and Rs 50,970 in Vadodara.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data shows that gold futures – which are set to mature on 5 December 2022 – increased by 0.37 per cent to Rs 50,371. Silver futures, which will also mature on 5 December this year, jumped 0.72 per cent to Rs 58,747.

