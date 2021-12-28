Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stand at Rs 48,230; silver touches Rs 62,500 per kilo

Prices of gold futures rose by 0.22 percent to reach Rs 48,172, while silver futures witnessed a rise of 0.23 percent and went up to Rs 62,445, according to Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data

Ten grams of 24-carat gold touched Rs 48,230 today, 28 December, in India after a fall of Rs 10 from yesterday’s selling price which was Rs 48,240. Whereas, one kilo of silver is valued at Rs 62,500, post gaining Rs 200 from yesterday’s selling price that was Rs 62,300.

Gold price varies everyday due to factors including excise duty, state taxes and making charges that takes place across the country. Here is a list of top Indian cities and their gold rates on 28 December:

According to the Good Returns website, in the national capital (New Delhi) and financial capital (Mumbai), 10 grams of 22-carat gold are being sold at Rs 47,610 and Rs 47,230, respectively. Whereas, in Kolkata and Chennai, the same quantity of 22-carat purity is purchased at Rs 47,410 and Rs 45,560 respectively.

Recent updates from other cities such as Patna and Nagpur state that 10 grams of 24-carat gold currently stand at Rs 48,950 and Rs 48,230. While, for the same amount, the vending price of 22-carat gold is Rs 46,420 and Rs 48,230 in both the cities.

In Jaipur, 10 grams of 24-carat is being purchased at Rs 49,660 and 22-carat purity is being vended at Rs 47,410. Likewise, in Kerala, the cost of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 49,600 and 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 45,460.

