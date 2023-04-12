Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 61,310 today, 12 April in India. One kilogram of silver is being traded at Rs 77,350. The value of the precious yellow metal alter every day due to factors like state taxes, excise duty and making charges. The Good Returns website suggests that 10 grams of 22-carat gold in New Delhi is priced at Rs 56,350 while the same amount of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 61,460 in the national capital.

Ten grams of 22-carat gold in Kolkata and Mumbai is being traded at Rs 56,200 and the same amount of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 61,310 in both the metro cities. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat is being sold at Rs 56,800 whereas the same quantity of 24-carat is priced at Rs 61,960.

In Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 56,250. The same amount of 24-carat purity is available for Rs 61,360 in the above cities. Ten grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 56,200 in Bhubaneswar and Hyderabad. The same quantity of 24-carat purity in valued at Rs 61,301 in these three cities.

Ten grams of 22-carat gold in Nagpur is being sold at Rs 56,200 while the same quantity of 24-carat is being traded at Rs 61,310 in the city.

In Chandigarh, Jaipur and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat purity is valued at Rs 56,350 while the same amount of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 61,460.

As per the data available on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) website, gold futures – which are set to mature on 5 June 2023 – rose by 0.47 percent to Rs 60,790.00. Silver futures, which will mature on this year’s 5 May, hiked by 0.95 percent to Rs 75,755.00.

