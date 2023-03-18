Ten grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 60,320 today, 18 March in the country. One kilogram of silver is being sold at Rs 72,100. The rate of the valuable yellow metal alters daily due to multiple factors such as excise duty, state taxes and making charges. According to the Good Returns, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is valued at Rs 55,300. The same quantity of the precious metal is being sold at Rs 55,450 in New Delhi and Rs 55,600 in Chennai.

If we take a look at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of it in Mumbai and Kolkata is being retailed at Rs 60,320. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 60,470 in the national capital and Rs 60,650 in Chennai.

In Hyderabad, Pune and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs at Rs 55,300. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 60,320 in the above places.

In Chandigarh and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat purity is available at Rs 55,450 while the same quantity of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 60,470 in the above two cities.

In Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 53,060. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 57,880 in the above cities.

Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data suggests that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 April 2023, hiked by 2.44 percent to Rs 59,420.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 5 May this year, also went up by 3.18 percent to Rs 68,649.00.

