Ten grams of 24-carat gold in India is being retailed at Rs 59,840 today, 25 March. One kilogram of silver is being sold at Rs 73,300. The value of gold changes every day due to many factors like state taxes, making charges and excise duty. As per the Good Returns website, in New Delhi, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 54,950 and the same amount of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 59,990.

In Mumbai and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 54,850. Ten grams of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 59,840. The same quantity of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 55,500 while 10 grams of 24-carat purity is being procured at Rs 60,550.

If we look at prices in Lucknow and Bhubaneswar, 10 grams of 22-carat is being sold at Rs 54,950 and Rs 54,850 respectively. The same amount of 24-carat of the yellow metal is being traded at Rs 59,990 and Rs 59,840 respectively.

In Pune and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat purity is priced at Rs 54,850 while 10 grams of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 59,840 in these two cities.

In Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 54,900 and the same quantity of 24-carat purity is available at Rs 59,890 in the above cities.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data suggests that gold futures, set to mature on 5 April 2023, dropped 0.43 percent to Rs 59,310.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 5 May this year, increased 0.27 percent to Rs 70,404.00.

