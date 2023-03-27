Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 59,730; silver at Rs 73,300 per kilo 

Ten grams of 24-carat gold in India is being sold at Rs 59,730 today, 27 March. One kilogram of silver is being retailed at Rs 73,300. The gold rates change every day because of numerous factors like making charges, state taxes, and excise duty. According to Good Returns, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 54,900 in New Delhi and the same amount of 24-carat gold sells at Rs 59,880 in the national capital. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at a price of Rs 55,400, while the same amount of 24-carat gold costs Rs 60,440 in the city.

In Mumbai and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 54,750. Ten grams of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 59,730 in the above cities. In Hyderabad, Pune and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 54,750. The same amount of 24-carat purity stands at a price of Rs 59,730 in the above places.

In Chandigarh and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat precious metal is valued at Rs 54,900 while the same of amount of 24-carat gold costs Rs 59,880 in the above regions. In Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 54,800. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being procured at Rs 59,780 in the above cities.

As per the data on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures maturing on 5 April 2023, fell by 0.4 per cent to Rs 59,035. Silver futures, set to mature on 5 May this year, dropped by 0.25 per cent to stand at Rs 70,233.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.