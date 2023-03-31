Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being procured at a price of Rs 59,670 today, 31 March in India. One kilogram of silver is being purchased at a value of Rs 73,300. The prices of gold fluctuate every day because of factors like excise duty, state taxes, and making charges. As per the website of Good Returns, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at a price of Rs 54,850 in New Delhi. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being sold at a value of Rs 59,820 in the city. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat precious metal is being traded at Rs 55,650, while the same quantity of 24-carat gold costs Rs 60,710 in the area.

In Mumbai and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat purity is being traded at Rs 54,700. Ten grams of 24-carat valuable metal is priced at Rs 59,670 in the above regions. In Hyderabad, Pune, and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 54,700. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being procured at Rs 59,670 in the above areas.

In Chandigarh and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 54,850. The same amount of 24-carat precious metal costs Rs 59,820 in the above cities. In Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat yellow metal is priced at Rs 54,750. The same quantity of 24-carat gold stands at a price of Rs 59,720 in the above regions.

In Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Noida, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 54,850. The same amount of 24-carat yellow metal is being bought and sold at Rs 59,820 in the above areas. In Berhampur and Rourkela, 10 grams of 22-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 54,700. On the other hand, the same quantity of 24-carat precious metal is being traded at Rs 59,670 in the above regions.

In Sambalpur and Amravati, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 54,700. The same amount of 10 grams of 24-carat purity stands at a price of Rs 59,670 in the above areas.

Data on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) reveals that gold futures, maturing on 5 June 2023, dropped by 0.01 per cent to stand at a price of Rs 59,889. Silver futures, that will mature on 5 May this year, rose by 0.3 per cent to trade at a price of Rs 71,986.

