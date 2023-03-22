Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 59,130; silver at Rs 72,100 per kilo

Ten grams of 24-carat gold in India is being sold at Rs 59,130 today, 22 March. One kilogram of silver costs at Rs 72,100. The price of the yellow metal alters daily due to factors like excise duty, state taxes and making charges. As per Good Returns website,

As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 54,350 in New Delhi. In Kolkata and Mumbai, the price of the same amount of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 54,200. Ten grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 55,710 in Chennai.

Coming to 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of it is being traded at Rs 59,280 in the national capital. The price stands at Rs 59,130 in Kolkata and Mumbai while in Chennai, the same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 60.780.

In Ahmedabad and Bangalore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 54,250 while in Bhubaneswar, the same amount of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 54,200. Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 59,180 in Ahmedabad and Bangalore whereas in Bhubaneswar, it is being sold at Rs 59,130.

Ten grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 54,350 in Chandigarh, Jaipur and Lucknow. The same amount of 24-carat purity stands at Rs 59,280 in the above three cities.

In Hyderabad and Pune, 10 grams of 22-carat of the yellow metal is valued at Rs 54,200 while the same quantity of 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 59,130.

The price of 22-carat gold in Patna stands at Rs 54,250. The same amount of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 59,180 in the city.

According to the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, gold futures, which is set to mature on 5 April 2023, decreased 0.07 per cent to Rs 58,540.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 5 May this year, increased by 0.26 per cent to Rs 68,571.00.

