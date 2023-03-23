Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 59,130; silver at Rs 71,600 per kilo

In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 59,130 today, 23 January. One kilogram of silver is being retailed at Rs 71,600. The price of the yellow metal changes daily due to multiple factors like excise duty, state taxes, and making charges. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 54,350 in Delhi while 10 grams of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 59,280 in the city. In Mumbai and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat is being traded at Rs 54,200. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 59,130. Ten grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 54,700 in Chennai whereas the same amount of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 59,670.

In Pune and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 54,350 and Rs 54,200 respectively. The same amount of 24-carat of the yellow metal is valued at Rs 59,280 in Pune and Rs 59,130 in Jaipur.

In Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat of the precious metal is priced at Rs 54,850. The same quantity of 24-carat gold is being procured at Rs 59,830 in the above cities.

Ten grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 54,950 in Chandigarh and Lucknow while the same amount of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 59,930 in these two cities.

In Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 54,800. On the other hand, the same amount of 24-carat purity costs Rs 59,780 in these areas.

The updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data suggests that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 April, rose by 0.82 per cent to Rs 59,238.00. Silver futures, set to mature on 5 May this year, also increased by 0.71 per cent to Rs 69,799.00.

