Ten grams of 24-carat gold in India is available at Rs 58,480 today, 3 February. One kilogram of silver is being traded at Rs 74,700. The rate of the yellow metal fluctuates on a daily basis because of factors like state taxes, excise duty, and making charges. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being bought and sold at Rs 53,610. The same quantity of this valuable metal is being traded at Rs 53,760 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed for Rs 55,060.

If we take a look at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is valued at Rs 58,480. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 60,060 in Chennai and Rs 58,620 in the national capital.

In Lucknow and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 53,760 and Rs 55,060, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity costs Rs 58,620 in Lucknow and Rs 60,060 in Coimbatore.

In Pune, Kerala, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 53,610. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 58,480 in the above three regions.

In Ahmedabad, Patna, and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is available for Rs 53,660. The same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 58,520 in the above cities.

As per the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, gold futures that are set to mature on 5 April 2023, rose by 0.20 percent to Rs 57,808.00. Silver futures, that are scheduled to mature on 3 March this year, rose by 0.22 percent to Rs 70,355.00.

