In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is available at Rs 57,230 today, 14 February. One kilogram of silver is priced at Rs 70,000. Gold’s value changes on a daily basis because of factors like making charges, state taxes, and excise duty. As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is valued at Rs 52,500. The same quantity of 22-carat gold is priced for Rs 52,650 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded for Rs 53,360.

However, a look at the 24-carat rates reveals that 10 grams of gold in Kolkata and Mumbai is available for Rs 57,240. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold for Rs 58,210 in Chennai and Rs 57,390 in the national capital.

In Lucknow and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 52,660 and Rs 53,360 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 57,390 in Lucknow and Rs 58,210 in Coimbatore.

In Pune, Kerala, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 52,510. The same quantity of 24-carat gold is being sold for Rs 57,240 in these areas.

In Patna, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is available at Rs 52,560. The same amount of 24-carat gold costs Rs 57,290 in the above cities.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data reveals that the gold futures which will mature on 5 April 2023, increased by 0.29 percent to Rs 56,662.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March this year, also increased by 0.37 percent to Rs 66,389.00.

