In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 57,160 today, 15 February. One kilogram of silver is valued at Rs 70,400. The price of gold changes due to factors like state taxes, making charges and excise duty. As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is available at Rs 52,400. The same quantity of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 52,550 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 53,330.

However, a look at the 24-carat rates shows that 10 grams of gold in Kolkata and Mumbai is available for Rs 57,240 and 57,160 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity costs Rs 58,140 in Chennai and Rs 57,310 in the national capital.

In Lucknow and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 52,550 and Rs 53,300 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 57,310 in Lucknow and Rs 58,140 in Coimbatore.

In Pune, Kerala, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is procured at Rs 52,400. The same quantity of 24-carat gold is being traded for Rs 57,240 in these areas.

In Bengaluru, Patna, and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is available at Rs 52,450. The same amount of 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 57,210 in the above cities.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data shows that the gold futures which will mature on 5 April 2023, declined 0.37 percent to Rs 56,540.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March this year, also declined 0.54 percent to Rs 65,890.00.