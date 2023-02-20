In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold costs Rs 56,950 today, 20 February. One kilogram of silver is being traded for Rs 68,600. The value of gold changes daily because of factors like excise duty, making charges, and state taxes. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being bought and sold at Rs 52,200. The same quantity of gold is valued at Rs 52,350 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 52,900.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is being retailed at Rs 56,950. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is available at Rs 57,710 in Chennai and Rs 57,100 in the national capital.

In Lucknow and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 52,350 and Rs 52,900 respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded for Rs 57,100 in Lucknow and Rs 57,710 in Coimbatore.

In Kerala, Pune, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is available for Rs 52,200. The same quantity of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 56,950 in these areas.

In Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 52,250. The same amount of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 57,700 in the above cities.

According to the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, the gold futures which will mature on 5 April 2023, rose by 0.02 percent to Rs 56,268.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March 2023, increased by 0.08 percent to Rs 65,684.00.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.