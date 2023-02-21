In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is available at Rs 56,830 today, 21 February. One kilogram of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 68,500. The value of gold fluctuates daily because of factors like making charges, excise duty, and state taxes. As mentioned on the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata costs Rs 52,100. The same quantity of gold is valued at Rs 52,250 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 52,800.

Have a look at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is priced at Rs 56,830. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 57,600 in Chennai and Rs 57,000 in the national capital.

In Lucknow and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is available at Rs 52,250 and Rs 52,800 respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being retailed for Rs 57,000 in Lucknow and Rs 57,600 in Coimbatore.

In Kerala, Pune, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded for Rs 52,100. 10 grams of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 56,830 in these areas.

In Ahmedabad, Patna and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 52,150. The same amount of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 56,890 in the above cities.

According to the data at Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures which will mature on 5 April 2023, declined by 0.13 percent to Rs 56,142.00. Silver futures, that are set to mature on 3 March 2023, declined by 0.13 percent to Rs 56,142.00.

