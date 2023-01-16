Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 56,740; silver at Rs 72,750 per kilo

In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 56,740 today, 16 January. One kilogram of silver is being purchased at Rs 72,750 in the country. The value of the metal differs daily due to factors like state taxes, excise duty, and making charges. As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being sold at Rs 52,010. The same quantity of the precious metal is valued at Rs 52,160 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 52,970.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is being obtained at Rs 56,740. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 57,780 in Chennai and Rs 56,990 in the national capital.

In Jaipur and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being acquired at Rs 52,160 and Rs 52,010, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 56,990 in Jaipur and Rs 56,740 in Kerala.

In Hyderabad, Pune, and Visakhapatnam, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 52,010. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being obtained at Rs 56,740 in the three places.

In Mangalore, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 52,060. The same amount of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 56,790 in the above cities.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data indicates that gold futures, set to mature on 3 February 2023, rose 0.31 per cent to Rs 56,500.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March this year, grew 0.72 per cent to Rs 69,925.00.

