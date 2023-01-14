Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 56,730; silver at Rs 72,750 per kilo

Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 56,730 today, 14 January in India after witnessing a rise of Rs 440 from yesterday’s price. One kilogram of silver is being purchased at Rs 72,750, following a hike of Rs 750. The price of the yellow metal changes daily owing to factors such as making charges, excise duty, and state taxes. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being obtained at Rs 52,000. The same quantity of the valuable metal is being acquired at Rs 52,150 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is rated at Rs 52,500.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai cost Rs 56,730. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 57,250 in Chennai and Rs 56,980 in the national capital.

In Ahmedabad and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 52,050 and Rs 52,150, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 56,780 in Ahmedabad and Rs 56,980 in Jaipur.

In Nagpur, Kerala, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 52,000. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 56,730 in the three places.

In Vadodara, Bengaluru, and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 52,050. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being acquired at Rs 56,780 in all the above cities.

Updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) figures indicate that gold futures, set to mature on 3 February 2023, rose 0.83 per cent to Rs 56,341.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March this year, also grew 1.13 per cent to Rs 69.420.00.

