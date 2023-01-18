Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being purchased at a price of Rs 56,730 today, 18 January in India after a fall of Rs 220. One kilogram of silver is being bought at Rs 71,900. The price of the yellow metal differs daily owing to factors like making charges, excise duty, and state taxes. As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being sold at Rs 52,000. The same quantity of the expensive metal costs Rs 52,150 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 52,950.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is being traded at Rs 56,730. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 57,760 in Chennai and Rs 56,780 in the national capital.

In Kerala and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being obtained at Rs 52,000 and Rs 52,050, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being acquired at Rs 56,730 in Kerala and Rs 58,000 in Bengaluru.

In Jaipur, Lucknow, and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 52,150. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is retailed at Rs 56,890 in the three places.

In Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Bhubaneswar, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 52,000. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being procured at Rs 56,730 in the above cities.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, gold futures that are set to mature on 3 February 2023, dropped 0.19 percent to Rs 56,247.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March this year, grew 0.08 percent to Rs 69,240.00.

