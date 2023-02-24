Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 56,510; silver at Rs 68,800 per kilo
In Ahmedabad and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 56,560 while in Bhubaneswar, it is being traded at Rs 56,510. The same amount of 22-carat purity is priced at Rs 51,850 in Ahmedabad and Bengaluru and Rs 51,700 in Bhubaneswar
Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 56,510 today, 24 February in India. One kilogram of silver is being procured at Rs 68,800. The value of the yellow metal alters daily owing to several factors like state taxes, excise duty and making charges. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi is being traded at Rs 56,610. In Mumbai and Kolkata, the same amount of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 56,510. The same quantity of the precious metal is being traded at Rs 53,760 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 57,220.
If we take a look at the 22-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Mumbai and Kolkata is priced at Rs 51,700. The same quantity of 22-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 51,950 in the national capital and Rs 52,450 in Chennai.
In Ahmedabad and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 56,560 while in Bhubaneswar, it is being traded at Rs 56,510. The same amount of 22-carat purity is priced at Rs 51,850 in Ahmedabad and Bengaluru and Rs 51,700 in Bhubaneswar.
Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 56,610 in Chandigarh and Jaipur. On the other hand, the same quantity of 24-carat gold is being procured at Rs 56,510 in Hyderabad. Ten grams of 22-carat of the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 51,950 is Chandigarh and Jaipur while it is being traded at Rs 51,700 in Hyderabad.
In Lucknow and Pune, 10 grams of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 56,610 and Rs 56,510 respectively. The same quantity of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 51,950 and Rs 51,700 respectively.
As per the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, gold futures that are set to mature on 5 April 2023, rose by 0.27 percent to Rs 55,735.00. Silver futures, that are scheduled to mature on 3 March this year, fell by 0.07 percent to Rs 64,309.00.
