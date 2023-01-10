In India, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 56,300 today, 10 January. One kilogram of silver is valued at Rs 71,800 in the country with no change in its rate from yesterday. The price of the yellow metal changes daily owing to factors such as state taxes, excise duty, and making charges. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being bought and sold at Rs 51,610. The same quantity of the valuable metal is being retailed at Rs 51,760 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 52,370.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is valued at Rs 56,300. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 57,130 in Chennai and Rs 56,440 in the national capital.

In Kerala and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being obtained at Rs 51,610 and Rs 51,650, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 56,300 in Kerala and Rs 56,340 in Bengaluru.

In Pune, Vijayawada, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 51,610. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 56,300 in the three cities.

In Chandigarh, Jaipur, and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 51,760. The same amount of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 56,440 in the above cities.

The updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data signifies that gold futures, set to mature on 3 February 2023, grew 0.06 percent to Rs 55,896.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March this year, dropped 0.55 percent to Rs 68,521.00.

