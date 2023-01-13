Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 56,290; silver at Rs 72,000 per kilo

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 56,290 today, 13 January in India after witnessing a hike of Rs 220. One kilogram of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 72,000 after a rise of Rs 100. The rate of the yellow metal changes every day owing to factors like state taxes, making charges, and excise duty. As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being purchased at Rs 51,600. The same quantity of the costly metal is being traded at Rs 51,750 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 52,500.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is being obtained at Rs 56,290. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being priced at Rs 57,250 in Chennai and Rs 56,440 in the national capital.

In Hyderabad and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 51,600 and Rs 51,650, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 56,290 in Hyderabad and Rs 56,340 in Bengaluru.

In Kerala, Nagpur, and Pune 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 51,600. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 56,290 in the three places.

In Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 51,750. The same amount of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 56,440 in both cities.

The revised Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data shows that gold futures, set to mature on 3 February 2023, rose 0.19 per cent to Rs 55,980.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March this year, dropped 0.04 per cent to Rs 68,615.00.

