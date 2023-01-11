Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 55,960 today, 11 January after a fall of Rs 170. One kilogram of silver is priced at Rs 71,800 in the country. The value of the yellow metal differs daily due to factors such as excise duty, state taxes, and making charges. As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being procured at Rs 51,300. The same quantity of the precious metal is being traded at Rs 51,590 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 52,300.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is rated at Rs 55,960. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being obtained at Rs 57,050 in Chennai and Rs 56,280 in the national capital.

In Bengaluru and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being acquired at Rs 51,490 and Rs 51,300, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 56,170 in Bengaluru and Rs 55,960 in Hyderabad.

In Nagpur, Pune, and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 51,300. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 55,960 in the three places.

In Patna, Ahmedabad, and Mangalore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 51,490. The same amount of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 56,170 in the above cities.

Revised Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data shows that gold futures, set to mature on 3 February 2023, grew 0.15 percent to Rs 55,793.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March this year, surged 0.28 percent to Rs 68,554.00.

