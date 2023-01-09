In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 55,960 today, 9 January. One kilogram of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 71,800. The value of the yellow metal fluctuates daily because of factors like excise duty, state taxes, and making charges. As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is priced at Rs 51,300. The same quantity of the yellow metal is being valued at Rs 51,450 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 52,210. Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is available at Rs 55,960. The same quantity of 24-carat purity can be procured at Rs 56,960 in Chennai and Rs 56,110 in the national capital.

In Pune and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 51,300 and Rs 51,450 respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 55,960 in Pune and Rs 56,110 in Jaipur. In Chandigarh and Lucknow, 22-carat is available for Rs 51,450 per 10 grams. The same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 56,110.

In Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 51,350. The price of 24-carat gold in all three cities is Rs 56,010.

In Hyderabad and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 51,300 today. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 55,960 in both cities.

The latest Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data shows that gold futures, set to mature on 3 February 2023, increased 0.54 percent to Rs 56,044.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March next year, increased by 0.71 percent to Rs 69,644.00.

