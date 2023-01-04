In India, ten grams of 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 55,750 today, 4 January. One kilogram of silver is valued at Rs 72,000 witnessing no change from yesterday. The price of the valuable metal differs every day owing to factors such as excise duty, making charges, and state taxes. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is priced at Rs 51,100. The same quantity of the yellow metal is being purchased at Rs 51,250 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 52,080.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai costs Rs 55,750. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 56,800 in Chennai and Rs 55,900 in the national capital.

In Hyderabad and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought at Rs 51,100 and Rs 51,150, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being acquired at Rs 55,750 in Hyderabad and Rs 55,800 in Bengaluru.

In Pune, Kerala, and Nagpur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 51,100. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being procured at Rs 55,750 in the three cities.

In Mangalore, Ahmedabad, and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 51,150. The same amount of 24-carat purity costs Rs 55,800 in the above cities.

Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data shows that gold futures, set to mature on 3 February 2023, grew 0.36 percent to Rs 55,730.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March, also increased 0.38 percent to Rs 70,180.00.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.