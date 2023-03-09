Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 55,630; silver at Rs 65,550 per kilo

Ten grams of 24-carat gold in India is being sold at Rs 55,630 today, 9 March. One kilo of silver is priced at Rs 65,550. The price of gold changes on a daily basis because of factors like excise duty, state taxes and making charges. As per Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Kolkata and Mumbai is valued at Rs 51,000. In New Delhi and Chennai, the price of 22-carat gold is Rs 51,150 and Rs 51,620 respectively.

The same quantity of 24-carat gold in Kolkata and Mumbai is being sold at Rs 55,630 while it is being retailed at Rs 55,780 in New Delhi and Rs 56,320 in Chennai.

In Lucknow and Bangalore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 51,150 and Rs 51,050 respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is priced Rs 55,780 in Lucknow and Rs 55,680 in Bangalore.

In Pune and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs at Rs 51,000. In Patna, the price of the same quantity of gold is Rs 51,050. If we take a look at 24-carat gold prices, 10 grams of it is valued at Rs 55,630 in Pune and Hyderabad. The same quantity of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 55,680 in Patna.

In Ahmedabad and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 51,050 and Rs 51,150 respectively. While 10 grams of 24-carat is priced at Rs 55, 680 in Ahmedabad, the same amount is being retailed at Rs 55,780 in Chandigarh.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data shows that the gold futures, which will mature on 5 April 2023, fell 0.10 per cent to Rs 54,858.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 5 May this year, fell 0.34 per cent to Rs 61,605.00.

