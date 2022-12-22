Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 54,660 today, 22 December, after witnessing a hike of Rs 10. One kilogram of silver stands at Rs 70,100 in the country. The rate of the valuable metal alters daily due to factors like excise duty, making charges, and state taxes. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being sold at Rs 50,110. The same quantity of the prized yellow metal is being acquired at Rs 50,260 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 51,180.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is being obtained at Rs 54,660. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 55,830 in Chennai and Rs 54,830 in the national capital.

In Kerala and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 50,110 and Rs 50,260, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 54,660 in Kerala and Rs 54,830 in Chandigarh.

In Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Nagpur, 10 grams of 22-carat is being retailed at Rs 50,110. The same quantity of 24-carat purity in the three cities is being bought at Rs 54,660.

In Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 50,160. The same amount of 24-carat purity is rated at Rs 54,710 in all the above cities.

The latest Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data reveals that gold futures, set to mature on 3 February 2023, surged 0.01 percent to Rs 55,078.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March next year, also observed a rise of 0.01 percent to Rs 69,715.00.

