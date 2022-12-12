Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 54,330; silver at Rs 67,800 per kilo

Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 54,330 today, 12 December in India after a drop of Rs 110. One kilogram of silver is priced at Rs 67,800 in the country with a decline of Rs 300. The rate of the precious metal differs daily owing to factors such as state taxes, making charges, and excise duty. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being traded at Rs 49,800. The same quantity of the yellow metal is valued at Rs 49,950 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 50,540.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is being acquired at Rs 54,330. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 55,140 in Chennai and Rs 54,490 in the national capital.

In Kerala and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 49,800 and Rs 49,850 respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 54,330 in Kerala and Rs 54,390 in Ahmedabad.

In Hyderabad, Pune, and Nagpur, 10 grams of 22-carat is being traded at Rs 49,800. The same quantity of 24-carat purity in the three cities is being retailed at Rs 54,330.

In Bengaluru, Vadodara, and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 49,850 today. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being obtained at Rs 54,390 in all three places.

The updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data reveals that gold futures, which are set to mature on 3 February 2023, decreased 0.25 per cent to Rs 54,160.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March next year, also slipped 0.28 per cent to Rs 67,850.00.

