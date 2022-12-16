Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 54,220; silver at Rs 69,500 per kilo

Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 54,220 in India today, 16 December. One kilogram of silver is valued at Rs 69,500 witnessing a decline in its price from yesterday. The rate of the precious yellow metal is not stable, because of factors like making charges, state taxes, and excise duty. As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is priced at Rs 49,700. The same amount of the precious metal is available at Rs 50,600 in Chennai and Rs 49,850 in New Delhi. If we analyse the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the valuable metal in Kolkata and Mumbai is priced at Rs 54,220. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 54,380 in New Delhi and Rs 55,200 in Chennai.

In Jaipur and Madurai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 49,850 and Rs 50,600 respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 54,380 in Jaipur and Rs 55,200 in Madurai.

In Vijayawada, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 49,700. In Mysore, Bengaluru and Surat, the same quantity is priced at Rs 49,750. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Kerala, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam is valued at Rs 54,530. In Mysore Bengaluru and Surat, the same amount of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 54,220.

In Pune and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 49,700 and Rs 49,750 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat gold is being acquired at Rs 54,220 in Pune, while in Ahmedabad, it is valued at Rs 54,280.

In Patna and Nagpur, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 48,750 and Rs 49,700 respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 54,280 in Patna and Rs 54,220 in Nagpur.

According to the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, the gold futures, which will mature on 3 February 2023, jumped 0.03 per cent to Rs 54,124.00. Silver futures, set to mature on 3 March this year, witnessed a fall of 0.34 per cent to Rs 67,589.00.

