Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 52,800; silver at Rs 71,000 per kilo

Due to factors like excise duties, making charges and state taxes, the rate of the much-in-demand metal varies daily. Below is the recent gold rate from few Indian cities on 8 March:

Ten grams of 24-carat gold in India today, 8 March is priced at Rs 53,890 and witnessed an increase of Rs 90 from yesterday’s selling price of Rs 52,800. One kilo of silver is currently valued at Rs 71,000, increasing by Rs 1,000 from yesterday’s market value of Rs 70,000.

10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kerala for Rs 49,400. In Chennai, the same quantity of the precious yellow metal is being procured at Rs 50,710, according to the Good Returns website.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kerala is valued at Rs 53,890. The same quantity of 24-carat gold in Chennai is currently priced at Rs 55,320.

In Jaipur and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is sold at Rs 49,550 whereas the value of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 54,050 in the these two cities.

In Mysore, Bhubaneswar, Mangalore and Visakhapatnam, 10 grams of 22-carat purity is being traded at Rs 49,400 today. The value of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 53,890 in the above regions.

Coming to cities such as Pune, Patna and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 49,480. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being procured at Rs 53,950 in Pune, Patna and Ahmedabad.

Similarly, in Vadodara, Coimbatore and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 49,450, Rs 50,710 and Rs 49,550 respectively. Moreover, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is being procured at Rs 53,950 in Vadodara and Rs 55,320 in Coimbatore. In Chandigarh, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 54,050 today.

Recent Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data indicates that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 April this year, increased by 2.16 percent to Rs 53,694.00. Additionally, silver futures also witnessed a rise of 1.37 percent and currently stand at Rs 70,109.00.

