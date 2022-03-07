Here are the latest gold rates from few Indian cities on the 7th March.

Ten grams of 24-carat gold in India is priced at Rs 52,800 today (7 March) and remains unchanged from yesterday’s selling price. One kilo of silver is currently valued at Rs 70,000 and also remains same as yesterday’s market value.

Due to factors like excise duties, making charges and state taxes, the rate of the much-in-demand metal varies daily. Below is the recent gold rate from few Indian cities on 7 March:

# 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kerala for Rs 48,400. In Chennai, the same quantity of the precious yellow metal is being procured at Rs 49,700, according to the Good Returns website.

# Meanwhile, ten grams of 24-carat gold in New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kerala is valued at Rs 52,800. The same quantity of 24-carat gold in Chennai is priced at Rs 54,220 today.

# In regions such as Jaipur and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22 carat gold is sold at Rs 48,550 whereas the value of 10-grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 52,950 in the two regions.

# In Mysore, Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam, 10 grams of 22-carat purity is being traded at Rs 48,400 today. The value of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 52,800 in the above-mentioned regions.

# Coming to cities such as Pune and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 48,450. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being procured at Rs 52,850 in Pune and Patna.

# Similarly, in Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 48,480, Rs 48,500 and Rs 49,700 respectively. Moreover, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is being procured at Rs 53,880 in Ahmedabad and Rs 52,900 in Vadodara. In Coimbatore, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 54,220 today.

Recent Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data indicates that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 April this year, increased by 1.50 percent to Rs 52,549.00. Additionally, silver futures also witnessed a rise of 1.87 percent and currently stand at Rs 69,173.00.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.