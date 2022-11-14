Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 52,650 in India today, 14 November following a rise of Rs 10 from yesterday’s price. One kilogram of silver is priced at Rs 61,700 witnessing no change from yesterday’s selling value. The rate of the affluent yellow metal changes daily due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being traded at Rs 48,270. The same amount of the valuable metal is being acquired for Rs 48,370 in New Delhi and Rs 48,940 in Chennai.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is being sold at Rs 52,650. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being purchased for Rs 53,940 in Chennai and Rs 52,770 in New Delhi.

In Nashik and Mysore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 48,250 and Rs 48,270, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being bought for Rs 52,630 in Nashik and Rs 52,650 in Mysore.

In Vishakhapatnam, Kerala, and Vijayawada,10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 48,270. In Chandigarh, Jaipur, and Lucknow, the same quantity is being purchased at Rs 48,370. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Vishakhapatnam, Kerala, and Vijayawada is rated at Rs 52,650. In Chandigarh, Jaipur, and Lucknow, the same amount of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 52,770.

In Surat and Madurai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 48,270 and Rs 48,940, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat gold is being acquired at Rs 52,650 in Surat, while in Madurai, it is being traded at Rs 53,950.

In Bengaluru and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is rated at Rs 48,270 today. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 52,650 in both cities.

The updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data reveals that gold futures, which will mature on 5 December 2022, increased 0.17 percent to Rs 52,425.00. Silver futures, which will also mature on 5 December this year, saw an increase of 0.37 percent to Rs 61,800.00.

