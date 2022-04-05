Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 52,140; silver at Rs 66,300 per kilo

The price of the much-in-demand metal changes every day because of factors like making charges, excise duty and state taxes.

The selling price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in India today, 5 April stands at Rs 52,140 following no change from yesterday’s procuring rate. One kilo of silver is being sold at Rs 66,300 after a decrease of Rs 300 from yesterday’s trading price of Rs 66,600.

The price of the much-in-demand metal changes every day because of factors like making charges, excise duty and state taxes. Below are the gold rates from a few Indian cities this Tuesday:

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,800 in Kolkata, New Delhi and Mumbai. The same quantity of the precious yellow metal is being purchased at Rs 48,160 in Chennai.

If we look at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of it is priced at Rs 52,140 in Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi. Whereas, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is being obtained at Rs 52,540 in Chennai.

In cities like Madurai and Nashik, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 48,160 and Rs 47,850, respectively. While, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,540 in Madurai and Rs 52,190 in Nashik.

In Kerala, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,800. While, in Bhubaneswar, Mysore and Vijayawada, the same quantity of 22-carat purity is also valued at Rs 47,800. However, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in all the above areas is being obtained at Rs 52,140.

In Pune and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 47,850 and Rs 47,880, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,190 in Pune and Rs 52,220 in Ahmedabad.

Furthermore, in other cities like Jaipur and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 47,950. While, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 52,290 in both the above cities.

An updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data shows that gold futures, which are set to mature on 3 June this year, increased by 0.01 percent to Rs 51,537.00. Silver futures also witnessed a rise of 0.20 percent to reach Rs 66,425.00.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.