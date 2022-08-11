Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 51,650; silver at Rs 58,700 per kilo
In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 51,650 today, 11 August after a fall of Rs 660 from yesterday’s price of Rs 52,310. One kilogram of silver is being sold at Rs 58,700, observing a decline of Rs 300. The price of gold varies daily due to reasons including state taxes, excise duty, and making charges. In Mumbai and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought at a price of Rs 47,350, according to the Good Returns website. The same quantity of the valuable yellow metal is being retailed in New Delhi at Rs 47,550. In Chennai, the rate of 22-carat gold is Rs 48,930.
If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the desired yellow metal in Kolkata and Mumbai is procured at Rs 51,650. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being obtained in Chennai at Rs 53,380. In New Delhi, it is being sold at a price of Rs 51,870.
In Vadodara and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,380 and Rs 47,550, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 51,690 in Vadodara and Rs 51,870 in Jaipur.
In Kerala, Hyderabad, and Vijayawada,10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 47,350. In Mysore, Bengaluru, and Mangalore, the same amount can be bought at Rs 47,400. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Kerala, Vijayawada, and Hyderabad is valued at Rs 51,650. In Bengaluru, Mysore, and Mangalore, the same quantity of 24-carat gold is sold for Rs 51,710.
In Pune and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,380 and Rs 48,930, respectively. In Pune, the same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 51,690 while in Coimbatore, it is being sold at Rs 53,380.
In Chandigarh and Surat, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,550 and Rs 47,400, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 51,870 in Chandigarh and Rs 51,710 in Surat.
As per the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, gold futures, which will mature on 5 October this year decreased by 0.51 percent to Rs 52,222.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 5 September 2022, observed a rise and reached Rs 58,930.00 after a gain of 0.24 percent.
