Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 51,490; silver at Rs 58,400 per kilo

According to the MCX data, gold futures increased by 0.31 per cent to Rs 51,605.00 and silver futures also witnessed a surge of 1.27 per cent and settled at Rs 58,352.00

The value of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 1 August stands at Rs 51,490 with no change in yesterday’s price. One kilogram of silver is being traded at Rs 58,400 witnessing no change in its yesterday's procuring rate.

The price of the yellow metal differs daily due to important factors like excise duty, making charges, and state taxes. Here are the gold prices from a few different cities on Monday, 1 August:

As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 47,200. The same quantity of the precious yellow metal is being procured at Rs 48,150 in Chennai and Rs 47, 350 in New Delhi.

As far as the 24-carat gold rate is concerned, 10 grams of this desired metal is priced at Rs 51,490 in Kolkata and Mumbai. In Chennai, the same quantity is priced at Rs 52,530 and in New Delhi, it is being retailed at a price of Rs 51,660.

In cities like Madurai and Nagpur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold has a market value of Rs 48,150 and Rs 47,230, respectively. The value of the same quantity of 24-carat purity stands at Rs 52,530 in Madurai and Rs 51,570 in Nagpur.

In Kerala, Hyderabad, and Vishakhapatnam, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 47,200. In Bengaluru, Mysore and Mangalore, the same amount of the much-in-demand metal is valued at Rs 47,250. However, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Vishakhapatnam, Kerala and Hyderabad is being traded at Rs 51,490. In Bengaluru, Mysore and Mangalore, the same amount of 24-carat gold is being acquired at Rs 51,540.

In Surat and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 47,250 and Rs 47,350, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is traded at Rs 51,540 in Surat and Rs 51,660 in Jaipur.

In Ahmedabad and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is available at Rs 47,230 and Rs 47,350, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 51,540 in Ahmedabad and Rs 51,660 in Chandigarh.

The recent Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data reveals that the gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 October this year, increased by 0.31 per cent to Rs 51,605.00. Silver futures, which are likely to mature on 5 September, also witnessed a surge of 1.27 per cent and settled at Rs 58,352.00.

