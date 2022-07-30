Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 51,490; silver at Rs 58,000 per kilo

In Madurai and Nashik, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 48,050 and Rs 47,230, respectively. In Madurai, the same amount of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,420, while in Nashik it is rated at Rs 51,570

In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold stand at Rs 51,490 today, 30 July after a rise of Rs 110 from yesterday’s price of Rs 51,380. One kilogram of silver is being procured at Rs 58,000, witnessing a whooping rise of Rs 1,500 from yesterday’s rate.

The price of the desired metal changes every day owing to factors like state taxes, excise duty, and making charges.

Here are the gold rates from different Indian cities on Saturday, 30 July:

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being bought and sold at Rs 47,200. The same quantity of the valuable metal is being retailed at Rs 48,050 in Chennai and Rs 47,350 in New Delhi, respectively.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the precious yellow metal in Kolkata and Mumbai is being sold at Rs 51,490. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being purchased for Rs 52,420 in Chennai and Rs 51,660 in New Delhi, respectively.

In Ahmedabad and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being obtained at Rs 47,250 and Rs 47,350, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 51,540 in Ahmedabad and Rs 51,660 in Jaipur.

In regions like Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being acquired at Rs 47,200. In Bengaluru, Mysore, and Mangalore, the same amount can be bought at a price of Rs 47,250. Similarly, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Hyderabad, Kerala, and Vijayawada, is valued at Rs 51,490. In Bengaluru, Mysore, and Mangalore, the same quantity of 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 51,540.

In Madurai and Nashik, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 48,050 and Rs 47,230, respectively. In Madurai, the same amount of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,420, while in Nashik it is rated at Rs 51,570.

In Pune and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,230. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 51,570 in both the above cities.

As per the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) figures, the recent list indicates that gold futures, which will mature on 5 August 2022, rose by 0.25 percent to Rs 51,430.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 5 September this year, also saw a rise of 1.27 percent and settled at Rs 58,325.00.

