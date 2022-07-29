Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 51,380; silver at Rs 56,500 per kilo

Due to factors like making charges, state taxes, and excise duty, the price of the yellow metal alters daily. According to the Good Returns website,10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being traded at Rs 47,100

On 29 July, 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 51,380, after a rise of Rs 700 from yesterday’s price. One kilogram of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 56,500, with an increase of Rs 1,900 in its rate.

Due to factors like making charges, state taxes, and excise duty, the price of the yellow metal alters daily. Here are the gold rates from different cities on Friday, 29 July:

According to the Good Returns website,10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being traded at Rs 47,100. The same amount of the much-in-demand metal is being retailed at Rs 47,670 in Chennai and Rs 47,250 in New Delhi.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of it in Kolkata and Mumbai is being procured at Rs 51,380. The same quantity is valued at Rs 52,000 in Chennai and Rs 51,550 in New Delhi.

In Pune and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,130 and Rs 47,150, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 51,410 in Pune and Rs 51,440 in Ahmedabad.

In Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being acquired at Rs 47,100. In Mangalore, Mysore and Bengaluru, the same amount of 22-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 47,150. Furthermore, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Hyderabad, Kerala, and Bhubaneshwar is being sold at Rs 51,380. In Bengaluru, Mangalore, and Mysore, it is being bought at Rs 51,440.

In Patna and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 47,130 and Rs 47,250, respectively. In Patna, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 51,410, while in Chandigarh it is valued at Rs 51,550.

In Coimbatore and Vadodara, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 47,670 and Rs 47,130 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being offered for Rs 52,000 in Coimbatore and Rs 51,410 in Vadodara.

Revised Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data indicates that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 August, rose 0.16 percent to Rs 51,384.00. Silver futures, which are expected to mature on 5 September, also witnessed gained 0.62 percent and settled at Rs 57,978.00.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.