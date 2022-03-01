Here are the latest gold rates from few Indian cities on the first day of March.

The selling price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in India today (1 March) stands at Rs 51,280, after a rise of Rs 720 from yesterday’s purchasing rate of Rs 50,560. On the other hand, one kilo of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 65,200, following a whooping rise of Rs 1,100 from yesterday’s selling value of Rs 64,100.

Owing to factors like state taxes, making charges and excise duties, the price of the much-in-demand metal varies daily. Here are the latest gold rates from few Indian cities on the first day of this month:

As per the Good Returns website, in Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 47,000. In Chennai, 10 grams of the yellow metal is currently valued at Rs 47,820.

Taking a look at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of it is being vended in New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 51,280. Meanwhile, in Chennai, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 52,170.

Furthermore, in Bhubaneswar, Mangaluru and Visakhapatnam, 10 grams of 22-carat gold currently stands at Rs 47,000. Additionally, in regions such as Kerala, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, 22-carat purity of the yellow metal is also being sold at Rs 47,000 for 10 grams. In all the six areas, 24-carat gold is being vended for Rs 51,280 for 10 grams.

In Jaipur, Patna and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 47,150, Rs 47,100 and Rs 47,820, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity currently stands at Rs 51,430, Rs 51,300 and Rs 52,170, in the three cities, respectively.

In Nagpur, Nashik and Surat, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 46,950, Rs 47,100 and Rs 46,900, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 51,200, Rs 51,300 and Rs 51,150, in the three western cities today.

Revised data from the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) show that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 April this year, increased by 1.18 percent and gained to Rs 50,815.00. Silver futures also saw a rise of 1.55 percent and currently stand at Rs 65,910.00.

