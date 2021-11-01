Gold futures rose by .015 percent to Rs 47,705.00 while silver futures fell to Rs 64,431.00, falling by 0.16 percent, according to Multi Commodity Exchange

The price of gold touched Rs 47,740 today, 1 November, the same as yesterday’s trading price, denoting neither an increase or decrease in its rate. Meanwhile, silver is being sold at Rs 64,600 per kg, the same as the previous day's rate for the same quantity.

The gold rates vary due to its excise duty, making charges, and state taxes, across the country.

The details of gold rates in some of the top cities of the country is given below:

Twenty-two-carat gold, in New Delhi, is being sold for Rs 46,850 for 10 grams, while the same quantity is priced at Rs 46,740 in Mumbai today. In Chennai, the yellow metal is priced at Rs 45,060 and in Kolkata, it is being sold at Rs 47,150.

According to the Good Returns website, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in the national capital is Rs 51,100 while in Mumbai, it can be purchased at Rs 47,740. Talking about Chennai, the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 49,160, and in Kolkata, it is being traded at Rs 49,850.

Meanwhile, in Bangalore and Chandigarh, the rate of 24-carat gold is Rs 48,770 and Rs 48,400, respectively. Additionally, the price of 22-carat gold in these cities is Rs 44,700 and Rs 45,500, respectively.

In the city of Hyderabad, data shows that 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 44,700 and 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 48,770. While in Ahmedabad, 24-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 49,000 and 22-carat gold costs Rs 45,900.

Meanwhile, data from Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) shows that gold futures rose by .015 percent to Rs 47,705.00 while silver futures fell to Rs 64,431.00, falling by 0.16 percent this morning.

For future endeavours, customers, investors, as well as stockholders are increasingly believing in the purchase of gold as an important investment. Among the many metals, gold has been a perfect hedge against inflation, for a long time.