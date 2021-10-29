Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat at Rs 48,050 silver at Rs 65,000 per kg; check rates in your city

Ten grams of 22-carat gold, in New Delhi, is being sold for Rs 47,100, while the same amount can be purchased at Rs 47,050 in Mumbai today.

The gold price touched Rs 48,050, today, 29 October, witnessing a decline of Rs 80 from yesterday’s trading price which was Rs 48,130. Meanwhile, silver is being sold at Rs 65,000 per kg, a rise of Rs 200 from yesterday’s trading price of Rs 64,800 for the same quantity.

Across the country, the gold rates fluctuate due to its excise duty, making charges, and state taxes.

Below is the list of top cities and their gold rates:

Ten grams of 22-carat gold, in New Delhi, is being sold for Rs 47,100, while the same amount can be purchased at Rs 47,050 in Mumbai today. In Chennai, the yellow metal is priced at Rs 45,250 and in Kolkata, it is being sold at Rs 47,350.

According to Good Returns, the price of 10 gm of 24-carat gold in the national capital is Rs 51,380 while in Mumbai, it can be purchased at Rs 48,050. Talking about Chennai, the rate of 10 gm of 24-carat gold is Rs 49,360, and in Kolkata, it is being traded at Rs 50,050.

Meanwhile, in Jaipur and Ahmedabad, the rate of 24-carat gold is Rs 49,600 and Rs 49,260, respectively. Additionally, the price of 22-carat gold in these cities is Rs 47,700 and Rs 46,170, respectively.

Moreover, a look at other cities shows that 22-carat gold in Hyderabad is being sold at Rs 44,950 and 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 49,040. While in Bangalore, 24-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 49,040 and 22-carat gold costs Rs 44,950.

For future endeavours, investors, stockholders, as well as customers are increasingly purchasing and viewing gold as an important investment. Since the beginning, gold has been a perfect hedge against inflation, among the many metals.