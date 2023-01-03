Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat rises to Rs 55,580; silver at Rs 72,000 per kilo

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in India rose by Rs 540 to Rs 55,580 today, 3 January. One kilogram of silver is priced at Rs 72,000. The rate of the precious metal changes every day due to factors like making charges, state taxes, and excise duty. As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being purchased at Rs 50,950. The same quantity of the valuable yellow metal is being acquired at Rs 51,100 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 51,910.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is being traded at Rs 55,580. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 56,630 in Chennai and Rs 55,730 in the national capital.

In Pune and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 50,950 and Rs 51,000, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being obtained at Rs 55,580 in Pune and Rs 55,630 in Ahmedabad.

In Kerala, Hyderabad, and Vijayawada, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 50,950. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 55,580 in the three cities.

In Bengaluru, Patna and Mangalore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 51,000. The same amount of 24-carat purity costs Rs 55,630 in the above cities.

The updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data reveals that gold futures, set to mature on 3 February 2023, rose 0.84 per cent to Rs 55,640.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March, soared 1.66 per cent to Rs 70,723.00.

