Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat rises to Rs 53,950; silver at Rs 65,200 per kilo

Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 53,950 today, 3 December, rising by Rs 220. One kilogram of silver is being purchased for Rs 65,200. The rate of the expensive metal changes daily due to factors like state taxes, excise duty, and making charges. As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being traded at Rs 49,450. The same quantity of the yellow metal is retailed at Rs 49,600 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 50,160.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is being bought and sold at Rs 53,950. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 54,720 in Chennai and Rs 54,100 in the national capital.

In Coimbatore and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being obtained at Rs 50,160 and Rs 49,480, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 54,720 in Coimbatore and Rs 53,980 in Patna.

In Jaipur, Lucknow, and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 49,600. In Kerala, Hyderabad, and Vijayawada, the same quantity is being procured at Rs 49,450. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Jaipur, Lucknow, and Chandigarh costs Rs 54,100. In Kerala, Hyderabad, and Vijayawada, the same amount of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 53,950.

In Ahmedabad and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 49,500 today. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 54,000 in both cities.

The updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) figures indicate that gold futures that are set to mature on 3 February 2023, fell 0.02 per cent to Rs 53,880.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March next year, surged 1.59 per cent to Rs 66,450.00.

