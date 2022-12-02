Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat rises to Rs 53,730; silver at Rs 64,000 per kilo

In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold rose by Rs 550 to Rs 53,730 today, 2 December. One kilogram of silver is being sold for Rs 64,000. The rate of the precious metal differs daily owing to significant factors including state taxes, excise duty, and making charges. As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being retailed at Rs 49,250. The same quantity of the yellow metal is being bought and sold for Rs 49,300 in New Delhi. In Chennai, it costs Rs 49,400.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is being bought at Rs 53,730. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 53,880 in Chennai and Rs 53,780 in the national capital.

In Kerala and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being obtained at Rs 49,300 and Rs 49,400, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 53,780 in Kerala and Rs 53,880 in Chandigarh.

In Pune, Vijayawada, and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 49,250. In Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Bhubaneswar, the same quantity is being procured at Rs 49,300. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Pune, Vijayawada, and Patna costs Rs 53,730. In Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Bhubaneswar, the same amount of 24-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 53,780.

In Lucknow and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 49,250 today. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 53,780 in both cities.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data shows that gold futures that are set to mature on 3 February 2023, dropped 0.12 percent to Rs 53,828.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March next year, rose 0.01 percent to Rs 65,417.00.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.