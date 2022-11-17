Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 52,370 today, 17 November, up by Rs 10 from yesterday. One kilogram of silver is sold at Rs 62,000, witnessing no change in its rate. The value of the yellow metal changes every day due to important factors including state taxes, making charges, and excise duty.

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is priced at Rs 48,010. The same quantity of the precious metal is being sold in New Delhi for Rs 48,160. In Chennai, it is being traded at Rs 49,710.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is being procured at Rs 52,370. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 54,220 in Chennai and Rs 52,520 in New Delhi.

In Pune and Surat, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being obtained at Rs 48,040 and Rs 48,060, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being bought for Rs 52,400 in Pune and Rs 52,420 in Surat.

In Bhubaneswar, Kerala and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 48,010. In Bengaluru, Mysore, and Mangalore, the same quantity is being purchased at Rs 48,060. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Bhubaneswar, Kerala and Hyderabad is priced at Rs 52,370. In Bengaluru, Mysore, and Mangalore, the same amount of 24-carat gold costs Rs 52,420.

In Nashik and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 48,040 and Rs 48,160, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 52,400 in Nashik. In Chandigarh, it is being traded at Rs 52,520.

In Jaipur and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 48,160 today. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 52,520 in both cities.

The recent Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data indicates that gold futures, set to mature on 5 December 2022, dropped 0.44 percent to Rs 52,830.00. Silver futures, which will also mature on 5 December, slid 1.29 percent to Rs 61,198.00.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.